Our prayers are with you, Mam’ Nandi

It is sad to see legendary actress Nandi Nyembe in a wheelchair and looking frail.

Last Sunday, Shwa happened to bump into the thespian at a shopping centre in Mondeor, Johannesburg south.

Clad in an attire resembling the contemporary paintings of famous South African artist Esther Mahlangu, Nyembe was in a wheelchair, looking frail and stuttering as she tried to hold a conversation with those around her.

Spare a thought for the small screen veteran. Shwa wishes her a speedy recovery.

