Hot Mgosi

Our prayers are with you, Mam’ Nandi 

By Sunday World
Our prayers are with you, Mam’ Nandi 
Nandi Nyembe

Our prayers are with you, Mam’ Nandi 

It is sad to see legendary actress Nandi Nyembe in a wheelchair and looking frail.  


Last Sunday, Shwa happened to bump into the thespian at a shopping centre in Mondeor, Johannesburg south.  

Clad in an attire resembling the contemporary paintings of famous South African artist Esther Mahlangu, Nyembe was in a wheelchair, looking frail and stuttering as she tried to hold a conversation with those around her.

Spare a thought for the small screen veteran. Shwa wishes her a speedy recovery. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content   

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.