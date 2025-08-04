Hot Mgosi

Persona non-grata Khanye never shuts up 

By Sunday World
Junior Khanye
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - 21 August 2004, Junior Khanye during the Quarter Final SAA Supa 8 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo Credit : © Gallo Images

Persona non-grata Khanye never shuts up shuts up 

Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard and now kick-ass analyst Junior Khanye is getting one hell of a cold shoulder from the Amakhosi Legends team. Khanye, who fell by the wayside during his salad days at Chiefs, is known for his scathing and personal attacks on his former club.  

The blonde bombshell, who is loathed by the club’s supporters cannot even get an invite when the Legends team, oozing with retired stars such Jabu Mahlangu, Tsepo Masilela, Willard Katsande, Tenashe Nengomasha and others are touring the country with the team – now he is out in the cold all by himself. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.