Persona non-grata Khanye never shuts up shuts up

Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard and now kick-ass analyst Junior Khanye is getting one hell of a cold shoulder from the Amakhosi Legends team. Khanye, who fell by the wayside during his salad days at Chiefs, is known for his scathing and personal attacks on his former club.

The blonde bombshell, who is loathed by the club’s supporters cannot even get an invite when the Legends team, oozing with retired stars such Jabu Mahlangu, Tsepo Masilela, Willard Katsande, Tenashe Nengomasha and others are touring the country with the team – now he is out in the cold all by himself.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content