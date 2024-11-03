Hot Mgosi

PH is happening, and makes Shwa see a hot collabo loading 

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 25: Jaziel Brothers during the 16th annual Metro FM Music Awards held at the Inkosi Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC) on February 25, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. Local rapper, Nasty C, was the biggest winner at this year’s ceremony, walking away with four awards. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabulani Langa)

It is always refreshing to see celebrities rocking up at the trendy PH pub and grill in Mondeor, southern Jozi.

This joint owned by Bro Oupa attracts the crème de la crème, among them politicians, artists, actors, tenderpreneurs and slay queens of the “pay me R40k now or it’s all rise in court in the morning” type. 

Shwa bumped into the coolest duo of Jaziel Brothers, Luthando and Ntobeko. These guys came to buy some food as they had just come back from Witbank where they mesmerised their fans with great music.  

Moi saw Miss Pru as well rocking up with her friend, Lerato, to chill a bit. Shwa proposes a collabo there by Jaziel Brothers and Miss Pru, surely inga shisa ikhotha vele. 

