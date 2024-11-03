PH is happening, and makes Shwa see a hot collabo loading

It is always refreshing to see celebrities rocking up at the trendy PH pub and grill in Mondeor, southern Jozi.

This joint owned by Bro Oupa attracts the crème de la crème, among them politicians, artists, actors, tenderpreneurs and slay queens of the “pay me R40k now or it’s all rise in court in the morning” type.

Shwa bumped into the coolest duo of Jaziel Brothers, Luthando and Ntobeko. These guys came to buy some food as they had just come back from Witbank where they mesmerised their fans with great music.

Moi saw Miss Pru as well rocking up with her friend, Lerato, to chill a bit. Shwa proposes a collabo there by Jaziel Brothers and Miss Pru, surely inga shisa ikhotha vele.

