Phiri rocks European swagger at tourney

Shwa hears that the soon-to-be free agent and unattached former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri came very hard with the European swagger at the recent Engen Knockout Challenge at Marks Park last weekend.

Shwa was also told that the midfielder was walking as if he owned the place while wearing designer clothes that most SA-based players can only drem of.

Some PSL footies were visibly shaken by Phiri’s expensive garments that he copped in Paris.

