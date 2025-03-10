Pink does not become you, dear Magagane\u00a0 What was going through Karabo Magagane\u2019s mind when she consented to wear a pink costume that made her look like a fashion dummy?\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa was left speechless when Magagane arrived at the North West provincial legislature for the State of the Province Address dressed as if she were going to a Halloween party.\u00a0\u00a0 That was the ugliest suit Shwa has ever seen. The shoes had Shwa rolling on the floor with amusement.\u00a0\u00a0 Sesi, did you apply Vaseline to your shoes?\u00a0\u00a0 You are so young, next time when you\u2019re confused on what to wear and you are going to a glitz and glam event, please wear a neutral colour, and please fire your fashion designer because clearly the person does not like you very much. You looked terrible; you are a gorgeous young lady, and Shwa believes you can do better than that. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0