Pipe dreamer revises history

Whenever former president Thabo Mbeki creates a platform to discuss the state of the country, Shwa gets nervous.

The man never holds back, he’ll criticise everyone, including President Cyril Ramaphosa. In his interview with the politician-turned-broadcaster Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Monday, Mbeki was quick to question Ramaphosa’s handling of the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“If I were president, I would have called Mkhwanazi to come and speak to me to get a better understanding of the allegations he made during his press briefing,” he said.

Shwa literally shouted out: “But you’re not!”

Luckily for Mkhwanazi, Mbeki praised him for his courage for speaking out. He described the KZN police boss as an inspiration for others to tell the truth about corruption.

And what about the Nelson Mandela erasure? The former statesman was adamant that struggle stalwart Oliver Tambo is South Africa’s true father of democracy. Now, that was unexpected! I’m sure Nelly M is turning in his grave.

Shwa is looking forward to more episodes of The African Renaissance Podcast to see who will be next in the firing line.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content