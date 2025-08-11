Pirates bagging sponsors left, right and centre

It really is a new era for Orlando Pirates, as they have secured yet another sponsorship deal for this season.

First, it was Suzuki as the official vehicle partner, and now it is Amstel Lager, which will be their beer sponsor after leaving their long-term relationship with Carling Black Label.

The Buccaneers are clearly on a serious mission off the pitch this season, and are coining it with these sponsorship deals. They are also filling up stadiums and have an exciting documentary series currently running on telly called Giants, which has everyone talking.

Shwa guesses that they learnt from their noisy neighbours, Kaizer Chiefs, who are the kings in the commercial space, but bona just not on the pitch anymore.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content