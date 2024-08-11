Please just don\u2019t help yourself to the chow, Slimkat\u00a0 Former Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs and his sister Zaida Fredericks have started a new cooking YouTube channel. Moe & Zee\u2019s Kitchen has seemingly made Moeneeb, known for his adoration for the chow, a very happy man, smiling from ear to ear with his not-so toothy grin.\u00a0 When it comes to food, no player comes closer to the retired goalkeeper. Players who have had to share a room with him in camps will tell you legendary tales about the eating exploits of Slimkat. We are wondering if the former agile shot-stopper will, during his wolfing down in the show, be dexterous enough to stop more calories from lodging in that already protruding belly.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0