Pretoria puppeteers exposed

Oh, the audacity! Business Unity SA (Busa), that unelected coven of CEOs, is back at it – lecturing SA on “political stability” as if democracy were a shareholder meeting.

Their love letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa praising the GNU? Cute. But Shwa can simply decode the subtext: “Keep the DA close, Cyril, or we’ll tank the rand!”

Since when did a “national unity” project become a DA-ANC duopoly, huh? Why whisper only to the ANC and DA? Are the IFP and others just pawns?

Your letter isn’t “advice”– it’s lobbying. You don’t get to anoint SA’s leaders because JSE graphs give you existential dread. The DA isn’t the GNU’s oxygen; it’s just another party in government.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content