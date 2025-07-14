Puff & pass didn’t work out for Sekgota

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Kgaogelo Sekgota was yanked by his family and concerned friends and thrown into a rehabilitation centre not far from the ZCC headquarters in Polo-kwane.

The flying winger’s biggest problem is getting high on marijuana and that has really curtailed his once promising career. The 27-year-old has been given a lifeline and the sooner he frees himself from the holy herb, the better for his career. He took Brown Dash’s smash hit Puff & Pass too literally…

