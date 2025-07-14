Hot Mgosi

Puff & pass didn’t work out for Sekgota 

By Sunday World
PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 10: Kgaogelo Sekgota of Kaizer Chiefs during the Nedbank Cup last 32 match between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium on February 10, 2023 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Kgaogelo Sekgota was yanked by his family and concerned friends and thrown into a rehabilitation centre not far from the ZCC headquarters in Polo-kwane.  

The flying winger’s biggest problem is getting high on marijuana and that has really curtailed his once promising career. The 27-year-old has been given a lifeline and the sooner he frees himself from the holy herb, the better for his career. He took Brown Dash’s smash hit Puff & Pass too literally… 


