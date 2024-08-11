Put away something for rainy days, guys\u00a0 Shwa really wonders when South African entertainers will equip themselves with financial literacy, because how is it that in 2024 we are still hearing about artists in need.\u00a0\u00a0 Now Da L.E.S is one hip-hop artist that does not look in need unless he is faking it to make it. But it was very shocking to hear that his friends were collecting donations for his family.\u00a0\u00a0 Don\u2019t hear Shwa wrong, there is nothing wrong with ubuntu but really did these so-called friends have to send messages to random people regarding their intent.\u00a0\u00a0 The North God is apparently in a public hospital and Shwa can\u2019t believe that he was not paying for medical aid all these years. A man with three children, living in the upper echelons suburbs but couldn\u2019t spare some change to ensure they are medically protected.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0