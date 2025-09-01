Queen Nandi’s show pure torture

Somebody, anybody please get Queen Nandi and her unemployed reverend husband off our television screens. Shwa wouldn’t want to get to the details of how they got there in the first place. I guess MultiChoice is desperate to get the numbers, mara aowa.

We cannot be paying subscription fees for that garbage of a show (Nandi and the Rev). That show is not entertaining, educational or helping anyone.

Nandi has always been an attention seeker, of course now that the cameras are rolling, she will bring her Hollywood acting. Imagine how tired we are?

It’s also just unfortunate that they’re putting their squad of children through all of this. No home, no money because they’re both unemployed but they keep making babies. What for, when you live on handouts?

Perhaps she must focus on her Facebook career where she makes people pay R10 for her content.

