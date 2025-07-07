Quit with that doomsaying, Iron Duke is in charge

Shwa just took a tipsy trip down memory lane, where a bunch of religious fanatics hijacked airwaves, warning everyone with no better use for their ears that the world was coming to an end. Publications called them doomsayers. And that’s all they did – burp out drivel that never came to pass.

Same streak, different field. Enter self-appointed soccer analysts, forever foaming about coaches Irvin Khoza signs for the Mighty Buccaneers. They did it with José Riveiro, who shocked them by fixing their pipes like the good ol’ plumber they mocked him to be. Now it’s déjà vu with coach ABD. Just sit. Watch and hush.

