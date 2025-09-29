Rapture-obsessed Mahlatse needs acting

Whatever is happening in Mahlatse Letoka’s life is serious, and she needs to speak to a shrink or something.

The last time Shwa saw that young girl, she was an actress on Generation The Legacy, jikijiki she’s a convert sending emails about rapture.

She now works from KPMG, and she sent an email warning her colleagues about the rapture that was supposed to take place on September 23-24. I hope no one listened to you instilling fear in their lives.

Don’t get me wrong, Shwa isn’t against people finding themselves in God, but the lies are what gossip girl doesn’t like.

This girl has turned her social media accounts into a crusade for the rapture, I’m talking PowerPoint presentations etc.

Bathong, isn’t what you’re doing blasphemous, Mahlatse?

Now that we are still here, do you know when the rapture was postponed to?

Just go back to acting and quit playing with real life.

