Razzmatazz and Panyapanya, get into the race and deal with it!

The only thing that will make things work between Fikile Mbalula and Panyaza Lesufi is for them to get on the track field.

Once these two can get into the 100m race, we will see who will show who a clean pair of amateki.

Only that race can resolve all this drama they have between them. Where is Usain Bolt when you need him to organise this sprinting contest?

Ngeke bandla, we are tired of these amagrootman and their handbags fights.

