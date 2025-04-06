Hot Mgosi

Reign of terror as NW municipality defies court, rewards ‘violent’ workers 

By Bongani Mdakane
Reign of terror as NW municipality defies court, rewards ‘violent’
The Tswaing local municipality in North West has defied a Labour Court order by reinstating 24 employees affiliated to the powerful South African Municipal Workers Union. 

The fired workers subsequently received unexplained “stress relief” payments, despite no official policy justifying such payouts.  


The reinstated workers were dismissed for brutally assaulting two municipal managers, Moruti Manoto in 2021 and Temeki Mabokela in 2022, who resisted pressure to award tenders to politically connected contractors. 

