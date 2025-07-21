Rele’s no Johnny come lately

The PSL and Betway Premiership 2024-25 season player awards nominees were announced this week much to the delight of local diski followers.

But the name of Orlando Pirates dribbling was on almost every list.

The young Relebohile Mofokeng deserves to be on a number of lists, but the newcomer of the season for a player who has played in PSL for two and half seasons leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

Even if there was Grandpa of the Season, the 21-year-old “President ya ma2000” would have topped the list.

