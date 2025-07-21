Hot Mgosi

Rele’s no Johnny come lately 

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 03: Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The PSL and Betway Premiership 2024-25 season player awards nominees were announced this week much to the delight of local diski followers.  

But the name of Orlando Pirates dribbling was on almost every list.  


The young Relebohile Mofokeng deserves to be on a number of lists, but the newcomer of the season for a player who has played in PSL for two and half seasons leaves a sour taste in the mouth.  

Even if there was Grandpa of the Season, the 21-year-old “President ya ma2000” would have topped the list. 

