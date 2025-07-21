Report the crime or zip it, minister

While the whole country’s eyes are glued to Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s every word as if he’s the season finale, Gayton McKenzie is out here doing a one-man circus act, hoping someone throws him roses.

He’s been yapping again, this time promising he’ll spill the beans if the commission calls him to testify. “I know things,” he says.

Minister, the law is clear: if you know about corruption and you keep quiet about it, you’re as guilty as the crooks themselves!

The Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act is not just another script for your grandstanding. Section 34(1), says you must report corruption, not wait for your big moment on stage. Why are you hoarding these “things you know” like they’re the last pieces of KFC? Maybe you wanted the limelight so badly. The only show we want is accountability, no standing ovation for cover-ups!

