Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie can be really gullible and easy to dribble. This week, the bumbling fellow was given a shibobo by the South African Football Association's Mafioso when they gooied him with a buck-naked report explaining the fielding of Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho. In the report, Safa says that team mana-ger Vincent Tseka missed the second yellow card because he had left to get ice for the team. "Tseka is so committed to the team that he even did someone else's job by going to buy ice for the team said McKenzie this week. Did the minister really fall for that hogwash.