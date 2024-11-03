Saftas had them creeping outa holes 

Yours in gossip had a super busy weekend, gallivanting from event to event. First, Shwa just had to be present at the 18th edition of the Saftas (South African Film and Television Awards) to celebrate the stars that tell stories that we either relate to or not.

Talk about an event that makes everybody come out for some fun, whether you are a hot-and-happening actor or someone that has fallen on hard times in the industry.

I mean, the likes of Nonhle Thema were there but I am not sure why. Perhaps she misses the limelight, which she used to hog in her day.

The hosts were comedian-cum-radio presenter Skhumba Hlophe and broadcaster Lerato Kganyago, who, Shwa must say, was so refreshing allowing a variety of designers to dress her up, for a change. Phela she is a certified Gert Coetzee girl.

Big ups to Skhumba for actually not being reliant on the auto cue. Bhuti, you nailed it, but the same can’t be said about your comedy though.

I honestly will not say much about the actual awards but I have a few things to address with some people.

Ladies, let us respect married men and know that there are boundaries. Ya’ll know that Thembinkosi Mthembu is now officially taken but that did not stop you from touching the poor man inappropriately. Baby girl, you know yourself I just wish I knew who you are because I would name and shame you right now.

I’m afraid I thought I won the fight with Kwenzo Ngcobo but clearly not, the guy does not care for the red carpet at all. He looked like he was hijacked to attend the event and had no intentions of being there.

Shoki Mmolla my love, what was that outfit you were wearing? There she was Aunti Shoki, busy selling herself and telling everyone that she is a designer and that she had dressed herself for the night.

No, my love, please leave designer and stylists to do their job and stick to acting.

Laconco, my dear, you know you have a stunning body. What happened this time?

Bayanda Khathini, did you guys not do fittings? Why were the breasts hanging out there? Imagine ke what ubaba would have said about that. But congratulations.

Shwa also spotted Gugu Gumede, Samkelo Ndlovu, Natasha Thahane, Zikhona Sodlaka, Nomzamo Mbatha and Sdumo Mtshali.

