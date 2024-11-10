Samas drop the ball and mic on Tat’uRingo

So there was Shwa at the South African Music Awards, which took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, last weekend. Shuu, what an event! It was spectacular I must say.

They really upped their game this time, phela this event was fast losing its credibility. By now you should know that Shwa is not an easy girl to impress but, yeah, the Samas were the place to be on Saturday.

However, you know Mzansi knows nothing about organised red carpets. Shwa was ready to compliment the hosts on the mind-blowing performances but not after they snubbed poor De Mthuda.

Just a quick one regarding performances; why did you guys have to sabotage the occasion for lifetime achievement recipient Ringo Madlingozi? Poor mkhulu was singing his lungs out but the mic was not working and nobody bothered to hand him another one.

You were meant to honour him and not sabotage him. Naze nasenz’isono. You ruined his moment. Futhi you must apologise to him.

Iheee uThebe madoda! It was nice seeing you, bhuti, you still got it. Promoters, please do your thing, nang’ umkhulu uThebe, still trying to stay in the game with his poor knees!

Sliqour, my guy, how’s the divorce going? It clearly did not show during your performance; you really killed it.

DJ Cleo, your set was on fire, kho-hlwa aboZakes Bantwini. Vele vele where was Zakes, yaz I would have loved seeing him on stage.

Minnie Dlamini, my dear, you did the things that make the pots. You looked stunning in those designer dresses. You reminded us why you are the best at what you do.

Zanele Potelwa, looked so stunning on the night, Shwa was really impressed but she just has one question, why did the poor girl not get any wardrobe changes?

Was there no budget or something for the co-host? Poor girl was wearing the same yellow dress backstage throughout the event. Fortunately, her dress had wings, and she kept opening and closing them, isoooono.

Designers, please do your thing, take care of Zanele, I mean even Lootlove, who was hosting the pre-party had outfit changes.

Anyway I love how maskandi artists are taking over these events. They’re infiltrating the industry. Gatsheni, this is your time bhuti.

SK, congratulations on your record of the year, enjoy it while it lasts. This was the first and probably the last time a maskandi wins a record of the year. If you don’t believe me, go argue with Sfiso Ncwane in his grave. He was the first and last gospel artist to win this award, angisho ukuthi ngithini.

From where Shwa was sitting everyone is tired of Tyla taking all the awards. I mean Mzansi gets the message and stop giving her all these awards. She keeps snubbing events and doesn’t even send a family member to collect them on her behalf.

Nawe Kabza De Small, what the hell did awards ceremonies do to you? The nigga has never even pitched to anything expect gigs but keeps scooping the gongs. Fortunately, this time he knows that Mthunzi will always be there to collect the gongs, but we want to also hear you say “thank you” to the people.

It must have been awkward for poor Cici to watch Arthur Mafokate perform on stage with Chomee as if he never abused her. Shwa also spotted Priddy Ugly, Bontle Modiselle, Babes Wodumo. Shwa gives SAMAs 7 out of 10.

