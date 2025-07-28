Hot Mgosi

Sars debt fails to dim Thapelo’s glow 

By Sunday World
Sars debt fails to dim Thapelo’s glow 

Sars debt fails to dim Thapelo’s glow 

Tjo! Shwa needs to get over her huge crush on the ever so gorgeous Thapelo Mokoena. 

I mean, your favourite gossip girl was blushing and melting like a fool when she saw the man at Saint in Sandton recently. The man partied a storm like he doesn’t owe Sars R1.4-million.  

Goodness! I am mad because he didn’t invite me to his table.  

I hope your wife doesn’t mind a sister wife because I see the skoloto mara I want us to be a thing. Another thing, is that beard real Thapelo?  

Shwa hopes it is because, bathong, that’s what I always daydream about. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content  

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.