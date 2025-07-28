Sars debt fails to dim Thapelo’s glow

Tjo! Shwa needs to get over her huge crush on the ever so gorgeous Thapelo Mokoena.

I mean, your favourite gossip girl was blushing and melting like a fool when she saw the man at Saint in Sandton recently. The man partied a storm like he doesn’t owe Sars R1.4-million.

Goodness! I am mad because he didn’t invite me to his table.

I hope your wife doesn’t mind a sister wife because I see the skoloto mara I want us to be a thing. Another thing, is that beard real Thapelo?

Shwa hopes it is because, bathong, that’s what I always daydream about.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content