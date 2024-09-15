Scorching sun, frustrating dust failed to spoil a great Galaxy 947 

Yoh, it is that time of the year again where your girl in mgozi is busy almost every single weekend, while also trying to find summer love. This past weekend Shwa attended the Galaxy 947 Joburg at Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria.

Someone should have warned me to pack some sunscreen and a face mask because if it was not the sun scorching me, it was the dust frustrating the hell out of me. Although I was chilled with the VIPs in the 947 and Samsung Galaxy area, I still had to go experience the real fun in the general area.

Anele Mdoda and her team were having a blast in the sun and moi just wants to know where Anele got that pink number she was wearing.

Of course I was chilled with the Primedia gang such as Zweli Mbhele, Msizi James and Mo Flava. Oh, I also spotted Samsung ambassador Kamo Mphela, who was half naked as usual.

If you have no clue what Joburg Day is about well, it is really about creating a vibrant atmosphere for friends and family to enjoy together, with a line-up that guarantees a little something for everyone.

This year’s line-up was a variety of everything for the family because there really were diverse artists who all brought in their unique style and energy to the stage.

Lady Zamar made sure that she bought a powerful performance with her smooth vocals and rhythmic house beats that have made her a household name. Shwa loves that she can blend emotional storytelling with danceable music and captivate the audience. I love the fact that you just keep raising your head up high, ignore the noise and focus on your career.

Shwa saw Sun-El Musician again yes twice in a week. LOL don’t even ask where I saw him before that.

Well, Sun El Musician is well known for his ability to merge electronic beats with traditional African sounds, and he sure did create an atmospheric experience that blended rhythm and soul. But on a serious note, who books this guy at 12pm: you guys need to be serious about your line-up next time.

Young Stunna, the drama king, bought his dynamic stage presence and signature sound, and had the crowd buzzing. His set gave the crowd a thrilling mix of his latest hits, ensuring everyone was on their feet from start to finish.

Will Linley also managed to bring in a fresh, youthful energy, with his pop tunes creating a lively, upbeat vibe?

Then there was Mi Casa. Yoh this beloved trio brought their signature fusion of jazz, pop and house music to the stage, delivering a performance full of joy and rhythm that invites everyone to join in on the celebration.

J-Something was clearly competing with the sun. Boy, there a need for him to look that hot?!

Not that I was or am complaining. Good to see some eye candy once in a while.

Scorpion Kings, which consists of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, shut the stage down but Shwa was really watching what Maphorisa contributed.

Yeah, yena he does DJ, but Kabza seems to be the one doing most of the work and Maphorisa or Madumane being his hype man.

There was no need for Maphorisa to go on social media and brag about how he had bounced back. We all know that Kabza is the one who pulls in all the numbers, wena. Maybe if you took some advice from your friend, you’d live such a peaceful life, with no drama at all. Njalo it is you defending yourself on social media about Masters! Maybe you should change your name to DJ Masters.

Meeting Simba, the -lion mascot printed on the bag of chips, was one of Aunty Shwa’s childhood wishes fulfilled during 947 Johannesburg Day over the weekend.

The generous mascot shared bags of chips with the families and fans who wanted to taste the new flavour that they made with KFC. I think it’s nice but KFC must show us the kids we donate R2 for. We cannot keep donating money for something we don’t know, bathong.

Moi also spotted famous TikToker Bheki Ndamase who is taking the influencer space by storm with his authentic vlogs posing with the mascot.

Still on the mascot, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also had a moment at the festival especially with the mascot…

Shwa would like to know though Phil, do you have any unspoken grudges against Young Stunna? Because the people were happy with his performance.

