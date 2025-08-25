See Eye See smelling the coffee, at last

The See Eye See of the red army, the EFF, is Mantashing on his long-held view of open borders that have cost the EFF votes since its creation.

Shwa noted that Juju, in a recent public address, turned around, calling for South Africans to be first in available jobs in their country.

The firebrand EFF leader went further to say that Zimbabweans must look for jobs in Harare, and everywhere in Zimbabwe, before crossing the border.

Shwa is not surprised by this total U-turn, the local government polls are around the corner.

And votes are needed, especially by the EFF, which saw a drop in its electoral support in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Afterall, many studies have shown how easy it is to win the hearts of voters, especially in Gauteng, by speaking against illegal immigrants.

If you cannot beat them, Juju, join them, my chief.

The electoral space is shrinking, and being stuck up in counterproductive rhetoric does not help, especially with the likes of Floyd Shivambu entering the fray in the municipal polls next year.

