Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Serve the people the theatrics, then deliver services! 

By Sunday World
Tshwane Mayor
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 03: Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink during an interview at his home in Wapadrand on September 03, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Mayor Cilliers Brink stated that he has faced a motion of no confidence, cholera outbreak, a violent union strike, cable theft and near bankruptcy during his tenure. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath)

Serve the people the theatrics, then deliver services! 

Why did ActionSA and the ANC decide to invite the EFF into their coalition discussions?  

Well, they figured if they’re going to deal with political theatrics, they might as well bring in the experts! After all, with the EFF around, every coalition meeting is bound to be a blockbuster event – complete with dramatic speeches and surprise interruptions.  


If nothing else, they’ll at least have front-row seats to the most unpredictable show in town. This is needed in Tshwane because it seems the DA is absorbing the same behaviour lately and if mayor Cilliers Brink goes down due to a motion of no confidence, then they’ll come out guns blazing.  

At some point, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba did mention they make good besties with the EFF after their work in Joburg. We’ll judge by service delivery. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.