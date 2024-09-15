Shwashwi: Serve the people the theatrics, then deliver services! 

Serve the people the theatrics, then deliver services!

Why did ActionSA and the ANC decide to invite the EFF into their coalition discussions?

Well, they figured if they’re going to deal with political theatrics, they might as well bring in the experts! After all, with the EFF around, every coalition meeting is bound to be a blockbuster event – complete with dramatic speeches and surprise interruptions.

If nothing else, they’ll at least have front-row seats to the most unpredictable show in town. This is needed in Tshwane because it seems the DA is absorbing the same behaviour lately and if mayor Cilliers Brink goes down due to a motion of no confidence, then they’ll come out guns blazing.

At some point, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba did mention they make good besties with the EFF after their work in Joburg. We’ll judge by service delivery.

