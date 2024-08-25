Shwashwi: Shwa doffs off hat to true leadership, Mr Premier 

Shwa doffs off hat to true leadership, Mr Premier

Shwa salutes the statesmanship and leadership prowess displayed by the IFP’s Thami Ntuli, who is the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, during the funeral of Ukhozi FM radio personality Zanele Mbokazi.

Your gossip queen is used to amaqabane kaThambo, who were dislodged from power in the Zulu Kingdom, who would make it a habit when attending a public event pretending to be hurrying to nowhere hardly staying an hour at any public event.

But you, Mr Mphemba, Sir, you stayed on since the morning observing the entire funeral proceedings all the way to the burial. Your actions and humbleness truly represents the true servant of the people.

Shwa hopes your predecessors are watching closely that people don’t take kindly to politicians who are aloof, pretending to be one-day celebrities.

