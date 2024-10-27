Shwa has declared the big Jozi clubbing season officially open

Just know it’s officially the big days again when the big boys of Sandton start opening posh clubs for ballers to go to splurge all the money they have worked hard for throughout the year. And, it is not a grand opening without your favourite gossip girl in Jozi.

Shwa headed off to Okio and Bellucci opening, and she was reminded of her youth days when she was wild, young and free.

Don’t ask me who owns the place because I know y’all will slide into their DMs like you pounced on Siya Kolisi the minute he announced his divorce from Rachel.

Talking about athletes, please warn soccer stars, especially Thembinkosi Lorch, not to go there because we know how he gets once he’s had a glass too many. Otherwise, he might as well just kiss his already dying career goodbye.

Anyway, while moi was sipping on some cool mimosas I spotted Metro FM’s DJ Sabby, who went up and down the club like he was a child high on sugar and full of beans. Sabby took self-care to a whole new level with his painted nails and seemed to have forgotten that the breakfast show he presents needs numbers.

I was shocked to see the ever-so-hot model, Refilwe Modiselle at the event in a short bling-bling number. That dress, you would swear we were at a China mall!

Shwa’s shock comes from knowing that her younger sister, Candice, is a Christian, and she did not preach against going to a club.

Shwa was minding her own business when in walked Masego Maps Maponyane. The man is gorgeous, my goodness!

How is life without Shudu, Mapsie? Must be tough, shem. I don’t know about Shudu leaving her man to these vultures called baddies. I heard she is furthering her studies overseas. Education is forever wena girl, men are temporal!

While on education, I wish academics could preach this to these DJ wannabes.

Start with Mbali Nkosi. Shwa saw her at the club, and she was close to naked. You know why? Because she is trying to launch a DJying career. How sad? Poverty is so loud. Is it true that your relationship with Sandile Mahlangu has ended, sisi?

Just go back to Kaizer Motaung Jr, he has money.

Moi also spotted actress Angela Sithole, who recently bought her mother a house. Halala ntombazane! That is how it’s done. Forget the fame and improve home.

The ever-so-talented Doctor Fez Mkhize was also in the area. Not sure what his role was but he was there. Fez is talented in everything; except he cannot act.

Whoever gave him that role on Gene-rations, The Legacy must be jailed. Anyway, congrats on your reign as Mr Supranational, Fez.

