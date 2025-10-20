Shwa has herself the first student of her truth class

Tjoooh, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya is the master of lies. Amanga angaka though. Shwa has realised that Sibiya had just put the Sotobes in dispute with his lies.

He couldn’t make the pots not to be done, struue. Bathooong, this mshishi tried hard to spin himself out of trouble at the ad hoc committee, but hayiii, he failed dismally. Jikijiki, he knows Cat Matlala, then boom, he googled him. Yeer, daai man o leshano blind.

Anyway, Moi would like to sit you down and teach you how to speak the truth, not all the lies you uttered this week.

