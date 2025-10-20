Hot Mgosi

Shwa has herself the first student of her truth class

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 13: Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach).

Tjoooh, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya is the master of lies. Amanga angaka though. Shwa has realised that Sibiya had just put the Sotobes in dispute with his lies.

He couldn’t make the pots not to be done, struue. Bathooong, this mshishi tried hard to spin himself out of trouble at the ad hoc committee, but hayiii, he failed dismally. Jikijiki, he knows Cat Matlala, then boom, he googled him. Yeer, daai man o leshano blind.

Anyway, Moi would like to sit you down and teach you how to speak the truth, not all the lies you uttered this week.

