Shwa loves it when a room smells of testosterone and success!

Shwa had the privilege of attending an intimate gathering hosted by the ever-inspiring TT Mbha, an event designed to celebrate men who are flourishing in their careers, while also providing valuable insights to those striving for success.

The event was dubbed “Successful Man” since Mbha is now an editor-in-chief of a magazine with the same name.

It was everything you would hope for in the motivational space: uplifting, personal and full of words of wisdom.

The setting was intimate, fostering a comfortable atmosphere that encouraged authentic conversations and networking among participants.

Guests, both accomplished professionals and those looking to turn their fortunes around, filled the room with energy, a shared sense of ambition and a hunger for knowledge.

Mbha, known for his business acumen and unwavering belief in the power of mentorship, took to the stage with confidence, opening the event with a powerful message from Orlando Pirates footie, Zakhele Lepasa.

Lepasa spoke candidly about the importance of men embracing their successes while also extending a hand to help others to find their footing.

From the streets of Soweto to playing in the PSL, the Bucs striker believes it’s not an easy road that should, nonetheless, be opened wider for more like him in the townships and other disadvantaged areas of our country.

Pat Mokgatle, Thabo Mpate and Tim Hogins were there. Screams success!

One of the most striking and unconventional pieces of advice came from financial advisor Teddy Sibuyi, who passionately declared that men need unity to succeed.

The atmosphere was lively, yet there was a calm professionalism about it. Attendees were invited to network and share ideas while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks, but the highlight was the heartfelt speeches that carried a powerful message.

“The path to success is not always linear but with mentorship, the right mindset and genuine connections, anything is possible.”

This was not just an event. It was an experience for Shwa, a reminder that success isn’t just measured by what you have but by what you give back.

