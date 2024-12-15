Shwa wants muscles! Not these mekhaba running sports

Sports has been a vital component of Shwa and what would the lovelorn sista be without the boys and their rippling muscles and well-toned upper torsos. In 2024, we’ve been wondering out loud why we always having old administrators in suits and ties in the sports pages and TV, which is such a turn-off.

Ageing PSL chairman Irvin Khoza took another four-year term and Jordaan, a madala in his own right, is also rumoured to be also seeking another four-years as well.

We are hoping that in 2025, we will be seeing more of skimpy, tight shorts and jerseys rather than omkhulu jostling for positions.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content