Shwa wants muscles! Not these mekhaba running sports
Sports has been a vital component of Shwa and what would the lovelorn sista be without the boys and their rippling muscles and well-toned upper torsos. In 2024, we’ve been wondering out loud why we always having old administrators in suits and ties in the sports pages and TV, which is such a turn-off.
Ageing PSL chairman Irvin Khoza took another four-year term and Jordaan, a madala in his own right, is also rumoured to be also seeking another four-years as well.
We are hoping that in 2025, we will be seeing more of skimpy, tight shorts and jerseys rather than omkhulu jostling for positions.