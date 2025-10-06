Shwa’s avantgarde chaos as she’s reminded how she sucked at art and culture in class

Darlings, Shwa\u2019s still buzzing from the dazzling ORS Olive Oil Sip and Paint at the glamorous Houghton 1938! This wasn\u2019t just an event \u2013 it was a vibrant love letter to African excellence, bursting with beauty, art and culture, all powered by hair care titan, ORS Olive Oil. Shwashwi\u2019s heart was all aflutter, because this day was about more than just slapping paint on a canvas \u2013 it was a full-on celebration of self-expression, luscious locks, and African pride! The fabulous Hope Mbhele hosted with her signature charm, lighting up Houghton Garden in her green dress and braids in her most natural beauty keeping the garden theme real in the sunny spring weather. That \u201cCrown Jewels\u201d theme? Honey, it had everyone painting portraits of African queens, and Shwa was living for it! The vibe was pure magic, with ORS mocktails flowing, truffle mac sliders disappearing faster than Shwa\u2019s diet plans, and a soulful violin performance that had everyone in their feels. TikTok queen Olwethu Msomi was serving looks that had your girl\u2019s jaw on the floor. In person, she\u2019s a vision, and when she claims that size 8 title, Shwa was sold, at first I thought it was just for engagement but nah it\u2019s true. Her fashion sense and hair were giving life to the bubbly personality we see on social media. Then there was Khanyisile Odigeng, our \u201cbringer of light\u201d, glowing like she just stepped out of a beauty ad, her style as effortless as it is iconic. And don\u2019t sleep on Roseanna Hall, the Johannesburg fashion and beauty star who slayed as usual like all influencers do. Shwa caught her raving about how ORS\u2019s olive oil treatments keep her coils popping with that enviable shine, girl. You\u2019re serving main character energy, and Shwa\u2019s subscribing for the next tutorial! Kavim Ragbir, ORS South Africa\u2019s business head, had Shwa nodding so hard my weave nearly flew off, talking about how ORS is more than a hair care brand; it\u2019s a movement celebrating African identity, natural beauty and innovation. Zama Cele, ORS brand manager, added fire to the mix, sharing how the brand\u2019s all about uplifting African hair and heritage through experiences that hit different. The main event? A live painting session led by South African art icon Lebogang Motaung, whose work screams empowerment. She had Olwethu, Khanyisile, Roseanna and the whole crew tapping into their inner artists, creating master-pieces inspired by ORS\u2019s legacy of love for natural hair. Shwa\u2019s canvas? Let\u2019s call it... avant-garde chaos, I realised how much I sucked at arts and culture in school but the vibes were immaculate! With over 25 years of slaying textured hair care, ORS (formerly Organic Root Stimulator) proved why it\u2019s a global legend. This sip and paint was a luxe explosion of artistry, empowerment and community. Shwa\u2019s already circling the next event and hopes they\u2019ll save a spot for your girl, who\u2019s ready for round two. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content