Shwashwi: A case of what goes around, comes around for this bunch of spoilt brats 

A case of what goes around, comes around for this bunch of spoilt brats

The arrival of Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical team seems to be the best thing at the club since sliced bread.

The fans are on cloud nine and are creating one hell of a raucous this season – and who can blame them?

This is while Orlando Pirates supporters behaved like spoiled brats who think they are entitled to win every game after newbies Magesi FC shocked them out of the Fak’Ugesi cup last week.

As Pirates’ sore losers accosted linesman Zakhele Siwela, Bucs’ supporters started throwing missiles onto the pitch – forgetting that Bucs won the MTN8 cup in dubious fashion against minnows Stellenbosch FC.

Shwa says that “what’s good for the goose is good for the gander”.

