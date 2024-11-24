Shwashwi: A Judas act of biblical proportions 

Hot Mgosi

A Judas act of biblical proportions 

This divine drama gets even spicier. Zuma, who rallied the AAAM to back MKP and secure enough votes to shove the EFF into the political wilderness of fourth place, is accused of turning his back on his allies after their job was done.  


It seems Msholozi had no intention of sitting in parliament pews with the -bishops, leaving them in the wilderness of political betrayal.  

As the bishops head to court to reclaim their sanctified seats, South Africans are left asking: Did Msholozi sell out the -clergy or merely ghost them?  

Either way, the political gospel according to Zuma has taken a turn for the unholy. 

