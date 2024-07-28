Ask your locals for tips, politics ain\u2019t for sissies\u00a0 Where did Colleen Makhubele and Masizole Mnqasela disappear to, vele? After their infant political parties, which couldn\u2019t even crawl, were shown flames by voters during the elections, these two tried hard to align themselves with Msholozi\u2019s MK Party, hoping that they would be incorporated into the Nkandla stokvel, thinking that they might score parliamentary seats, kanti no!\u00a0\u00a0 They are nowhere to be seen. Shwa is asking if they are still talking to those who voted for them or they are now fighting for space with Pakistanis and Bangladeshis to setup their own spaza shops as their political tuck shops had failed dismally.\u00a0\u00a0 They should know that to run a political party is not like setting up a tent in the field and start preaching.\u00a0\u00a0 In politics, there are no permanent friends, ba o ghabha nou, and leave you udla amafinyela.\u00a0\u00a0 Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content