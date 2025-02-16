Shwashwi: Bad hair day with Msholozi a no-show 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 25: Zuma's daugter, Duduzile Zuma arrive at the Jacob G Zuma Foundation media briefing at Sandton Lodge Rivonia on June 25, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing responded to the State Capture Report issued by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Bad hair day with Msholozi a no-show 

All this talk about Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla reminded Shwa of exactly what a wily fox her old man is.  


Nxamalala was scheduled just the other day to attend a commemoration of the Lily Mine tragedy, in which three employees were buried alive in a container when part of the mine sank.  

It was set to be a rare sight, with Msholozi standing side by side with none other than Hairman Mashaba, who has made Lily Mine his pet project.  

Shwa was salivating at the prospect of having the two in one photo frame. Alas, it wasn’t to be, the Teflon Man decided to give the shindig a miss, and sent Mpumalanga MKP leader Busisiwe Mkhwebane instead. It just did not have the same vibe to it. 

Shwa’s still wondering whether it was one of those calculated Zuma moves by the political chess master. ActionSA had bizarrely hyped his presence at the event. Snub or strategy? Either way, Msholozi stays slippery, always there in spirit but rarely in person. Classic! 

