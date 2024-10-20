Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Behave yourself, Gogo Joy! 

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 15: Mama Joy during the announcement for the 1st selected South African athletes to join Team SA for Paris Olympics 2024 at Olympic House, Melrose on May 15, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

Behave yourself, Gogo Joy! 

Somebody, please khuzani ugogo uJoy Chauke, better known as Mama Joy, because the bullying of kids in stadiums is just not on.  

Just because Shwa kept quiet when she was club hopping, doesn’t mean we will stand her ripping placards from other people in the stands simply because they obstructed the camera’s view of her. Gogo, that was disgusting behaviour during the Bafana Bafana match against Congo Brazzaville.  

Everybody was happy for you touring with your mlungu makhulu bae, ma’am, but you can’t hog the limelight all to yourself. Let other kids be. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.