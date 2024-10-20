Shwashwi: Behave yourself, Gogo Joy! 

Behave yourself, Gogo Joy!

Somebody, please khuzani ugogo uJoy Chauke, better known as Mama Joy, because the bullying of kids in stadiums is just not on.

Just because Shwa kept quiet when she was club hopping, doesn’t mean we will stand her ripping placards from other people in the stands simply because they obstructed the camera’s view of her. Gogo, that was disgusting behaviour during the Bafana Bafana match against Congo Brazzaville.

Everybody was happy for you touring with your mlungu makhulu bae, ma’am, but you can’t hog the limelight all to yourself. Let other kids be.

