Shwashwi: Billionaires but they can’t afford to buy sense 

Billionaires but they can’t afford to buy sense

Billionaires running for president has somehow become the norm, but billionaires acting like fanboys?

That’s a new low.

Watching South Africa-born American Elon Musk prancing about and bouncing on stage as -Donald Trump’s latest cheerleader is beyond tragic.

Just days ago, he was shaking hands with fellow South African billionaire, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and now?

Now he’s trailing behind another billionaire, Donald J Trump.

Honestly, could someone please squeeze us in?

