Shwashwi: Bucs football did not match the swag 

Bucs football did not match the swag

Orlando Pirates may have arrived on the pitch in style for the Soweto derby but their football on the day left a lot to be desired.

The players went about their pitch inspection in the swanky Adidas Q3 ATL Range and had the fans and the whole Mzansi eating out of their hands in awe.

Bucs were even expected to give the struggling underdogs Kaizer Chiefs a free football tutorial but the likes of Tito Maswanganyi, Thalenthe Mbatha and Rele Mofokeng huffed and puffed during the 90 minutes. Their football on the day surely did not match their mswenko struuue!

