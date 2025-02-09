Shwashwi: Buffalo has grown a pair 

Buffalo has grown a pair

It might not have carried the same menace around it as Bob Mugabe’s words: “Tony Blair, keep your Britain and I will keep my Zimbabwe”, had but at the very least it showed that our Buffalo is growing or has grown a pair.

Are you wondering what Shwa is on about? Well, it was Cupcake’s response to that moron in the big white house across the pond. The airhead had taken to social media to declare he was withholding funding to South Africa because the government here was ill-treating a certain type of people and grabbing land.

Precisely the kind of noise that would have pleased people with twisted logic in which they have not a care for the interests of Africans, and are nonetheless sitting in OUR government.

Thank you, Mr President, for calling out that ignoramus. Stick to your guns and let them go to hell, funding or no funding. We should depend on ourselves; it’s about time. An esteemed son of this land warned decades ago: “Black man, you are on your own.” (Steve Biko)

