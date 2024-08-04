Can this lepantiti please give Peace a chance\u00a0 Gayton McKenzie has completely gone bananas as he wants to enforce patriarchy in the department of sports, arts, culture and heritage. This former lepantiti from Heidedal is clearly showing bullying tactics and trying to exercise power over his deputy, the honourable Peace Mabe. It doesn\u2019t mean that when Peace is your deputy, you should turn her into your doormat.\u00a0\u00a0 She has every right to voice her take on issues in any situation that has to do with sport, arts and culture, and in that regard, wena Gayton, Peace doesn\u2019t have to report everything she does to you.\u00a0\u00a0 She\u2019s not your maid nor your tea girl, so don\u2019t try your nonsense with her, she\u2019s not Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. You are completely out of your mind for having issues with Peace\u2019s statement when she raised her displeasure under her office regarding the participation of Israel at the Olympics.\u00a0\u00a0 Gayton, if your stokvel, the PA, supports Israel\u2019s genocide of innocent Palestine children, do that at your own peril with your party, and don\u2019t try to bring that into the department.\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa hates this thing of men like you thinking that you are an authority on everything, including what women should think.\u00a0\u00a0 Please, don\u2019t bore us with your disgusting views and leave Peace alone. Learn to draw the line when it comes to your political party ideologies and what government is all about.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content