Shwashwi: Can we bet on an exciting PSL season with such a swaak launch! 

Can we bet on an exciting PSL season with such a swaak launch!

There is so much excitement in the air right now as South African football fans are glued to their screens for the new Betway Premiership season.

But truth be told, the launch of the new season, replete with a new sponsor, was not as glitz and glamourous as it should have been, and Shwa was disappointed.

She doesn’t fathom why the trophy that the 16 teams will be competing for was still non-existent at the launch.

Apparently, it is because renowned artist Nelson Makamo is still designing it. Another thing that Shwa is not impressed with is the fact that the prize money is yet to be disclosed by the PSL.

Let us hope there is no m’shika shika being done by Betway, they are a gambling company after all.

