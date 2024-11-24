Shwashwi: “Chancer” makes way for Nyiko 

“Chancer” makes way for Nyiko

Former MK Party secretary general Dr Sifiso Maseko really knew that the seat he was holding in the party was hot to handle and jumped off. Lucky him that his suspension was lifted, and he is now back in government as the chief director in Gauteng health department.

Shwa has noted that Fisos was actually at the wrong place as politics do not suit him.

He is good as an administrator, tse tsa politiki he was actually taking chances and has made way for uBaba’s choice for the job. With Nyiko at the helm it’s gonna be a helluva drive to 2026. Sihlele sibukele njeee.

