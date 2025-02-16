Shwashwi: Change tune to ‘Ons vir jou, Amerika’ 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Kallie Kriel

Kallie Kriel, that name that feels like a thunderstorm in a teacup, is pointing fingers faster than a diva on a bad hair day. This time, he’s got his spotlight aimed at President Cyril Ramaphosa and his crew, blaming them left, right and centre for the latest Donald Trump mishaps. But darling, Shwa cannot forget Kriel’s own role in this juicy saga!  


While he’s busy tweeting storms like a wannabe influencer, shouldn’t he also own up to the chaos his own actions have brewed? All this noise about Western ideologies and property rights. Oh please, skattie, tell us something we haven’t heard before!  

Maybe it’s time for Kriel to sip his own tea and reflect on how his actions stir the pot.  

After all, you can’t season the pot and then complain about the taste, right? So, Kallietjie, Texas is calling, my maat. We certainly won’t miss you and your ilk. Good riddance! 

