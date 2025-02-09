Shwashwi: Chiefs as broken as their team bus 

Chiefs as broken as their team bus

Eish, as the saying goes if it’s not raining it’s pouring for Kaizer Chiefs in their quest to return to their glory days.

As Shwa made her way to the Soweto derby last week, she was right on time to see the team’s bus break down after dropping off the players.

A loud noise, almost sent the fans scurrying for cover, maybe thinking the M23 forces were in town.

But the ear-splitting bang came from the bus suspension, which went kaput …eish kuningi Makhosi even the bus is failing its mandate, mara ho tla loka!

