Shwashwi: Chill, coach, we’ve only just begun 

By Sunday World
The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach is a bit tjatjarag and exudes uncontrollable passion on the bench. His antics on the touchline are that of an overzealous and not a seasoned, well-travelled coach.  

He was seen hugging opposition players and also celebrating wildly, running the length of the pitch to celebrate Mfundo Vilakazi’s goal against Marumo Gallants last week.  

With those flowing locks, the flamboyant Tunisian looks like a washed-up porn star and Shwa reckons that he needs to take a chill pill and calm down, the season has only just begun. 

