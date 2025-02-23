Shwashwi: Cut the bull Pirates, and bring back Saleng 

Cut the bull Pirates, and bring back Saleng\u00a0 How low can Irvin Khoza and Orlando Pirates go? What is this thing Shwa is hearing that Monnapule Saleng has now been demoted to the DStv Diski Challenge team?\u00a0\u00a0 Could it be the reason Saleng is now back in the bundus and taking care of his cattle back home?\u00a0\u00a0 The star has been missing in action for Pirates since last year over an alleged fallout with the club because he wants an increase, or something like that.\u00a0 We all know Iron Duke can be very tough to deal with but to punish the poor boy like that could be a little bit extreme.\u00a0 No matter what the boy has done, Shwa believes the club and player can find an amicable solution to whatever quarrel they have. Pirates are a big institution and Saleng is a national treasure, so there needs to a solution.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0