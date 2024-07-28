Dear Nara, you are disgusting!\u00a0 I am very pissed off today, so allow moi to vent. Imagine you pitch a great idea at the work boardroom meeting, and everyone looks away, then Karen with lighter skin and hair stands up pitches the same ideas and she gets the applause.\u00a0\u00a0 You pitch an idea at the office gateway organising committee and once again everyone brushes you off, Karen raises her hand, pitches the same idea and everyone applauds.\u00a0\u00a0 Once again you pitch another idea to your boss, he scoffs, Karen pitches the same idea and she is put in place for a promotion this time around.\u00a0\u00a0 Now imagine you are Onezwa Mbola and Karen is Nara Smith. How do you feel? Exactly I am pissed off on behalf of Onezwa and Nara, you are just disgusting! Find better content and stop stealing content from the black folks because you know it would do better to your little colourist fan base.\u00a0\u00a0 My girls and I need you to stop.\u00a0 Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content