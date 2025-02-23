Shwashwi: Did Babes snub Showmax for Moja Love on reality show Crisis? 

Did Babes snub Showmax for Moja Love on reality show Crisis?\u00a0 South Africa\u2019s queen of gqom Babes Wodumo has left fans shook and Showmax ghosted.\u00a0 While everyone was eagerly waiting for the third season of Uthando Lodumo, Babes decided to switch lanes and announced a brand new reality show on MojaLove instead. Talk about plot twists.\u00a0\u00a0 Wena Wodumo will start airing on March 29 and the trailer is already doing rounds. Does this mean that Showmax is getting the silent treatment while MojaLove is getting the exclusive tea?\u00a0 Fans were expecting more drama, love, and maybe even another surprise studio session to honour Mampintsha\u2019s spirit. Instead, they are left with unanswered questions and broken hearts \u2013 just like a WhatsApp blue tick.\u00a0 We now have more questions than answers. Will this new show bring us the same iconic Babes moments, or is she just securing the bag and might continue with Showmax? Either way, Shwa\u2019s strapped in for the ride.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0