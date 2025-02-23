Shwashwi: Don’t get the kids distracted, Cassper 

Don\u2019t get the kids distracted, Cassper\u00a0 Does Cassper Nyovest know that children must be focusing on their studies instead of trying hard to copy the Kusho Bani moves with the R10\u2009000 giveaway?\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa thinks this might be a huge distraction for young children considering the number of kids who will be eagerly interested in participating in the challenge. Cassper made a video on TikTok with a lot of children, well the video looks nice, but was there any way for him to promote his new song without including kids?\u00a0\u00a0 The rapper declared his song a smash hit and is looking forward to fans finally hearing it for themselves. There is a verse in that song where he expresses how beautiful his wife is, Shwa likes that but please find other ways to promote it.\u00a0\u00a0 Anyway, for a rapper who is making millions of rands why are you giving away only R10\u2009000?\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0