Shwashwi: Gayton, go live in the US if it is that great 

Gayton, go live in the US if it is that great

Moi is shocked that this former lepantiti had an audacity to spew bile protecting that nonsense that was said by US President Donald Trump.

Trump peddled lies, saying South Africa is expropriating white-owned farms without compensation.

What utter bollocks

Even Gayton McKenzie shows up, saying that when someone pays the bills of others, he shouldn’t be called to order. Rubbish njee.

Gayton, just get it in your thick skull that as South Africans, we are not going to be bullied, even by your favourite president (Trump) just because we get some aid from his country.

If you want to hamba and settle in the US, azishe mfo, uhambe as well as you are the king of abahambe brigade.

